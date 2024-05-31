Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft ‘not expected’ to fly during D-Day 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft ‘not expected’ to fly during D-Day 80

By Press Association
Squadron Leader Mark Long was killed when the Spitfire he was flying crashed (MoD/PA)
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) aircraft are “not expected” to fly in D-Day commemorations amid an investigation into the death of a pilot in a Spitfire crash, the RAF has said.

Squadron Leader Mark Long was killed when the Spitfire he was flying crashed in a field near RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road just before 1.20pm on Saturday. Mr Long was declared dead at the scene.

Mr Long’s family said he “lived his life with an unwavering passion” and “will be cherished and deeply missed” in a statement.

An RAF spokesperson said earlier this week that a temporary pause was in place while an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

On Friday, the RAF said the cause of the incident “remains unknown”, so a decision has been made to continue the pause in flying for the BBMF.

As a result, BBMF aircraft are not expected to be able to participate in the D-Day 80 commemorations on June 5 and 6.

An RAF spokesperson said: “On May 25 2024 a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) crashed in the vicinity of RAF Coningsby, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot, Sqn Ldr Mark Long.

“The Defence Air Investigation Branch (DAIB) are continuing their investigation.

“At this stage, the cause of the incident remains unknown and therefore, after extensive consultation between the Chief of the Air Staff and relevant senior RAF officers, it has been decided to continue the pause in flying for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF).

“As always, flight safety remains the RAF’s primary concern, therefore BBMF flying will only resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“As a result, regretfully, BBMF aircraft are not expected to be able to participate in the forthcoming D-Day 80 commemorations over June 5-6 2024.”

RAF Coningsby is home to the BBMF, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays.

Only a few dozen airworthy Spitfires remain, including six that belong to the BBMF.