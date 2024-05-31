Charles and Camillaâ€™s horse well beaten in racing classic at Epsom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles and Camillaâ€™s horse well beaten in racing classic at Epsom

By Press Association
The King and Queen ahead of their horse Treasure racing in The Oaks (PA)
The King and Queen’s sporting hopes were dashed when their thoroughbred was well beaten in one of racing’s most prestigious events.

Charles and Camilla spent the day at Epsom race course where, despite the blustery and cold conditions, thousands of racegoers turned out for Ladies’ Day.

All eyes were on the runners in the Oaks – a classic twice won by Queen Elizabeth II – with the monarch and his wife’s horse Treasure a longshot with odds of 16-1.

The Betfred Derby Festival – Ladies Day – Epsom Downs Racecourse
The King watches as horse Treasure races in The Oaks (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jockey Chris Hayes rode the Aga Khan’s horse Ezeliya to a well-judged victory, with Treasure finishing at the back of the pack.

The royal couple had walked into the parade ring in the final moments before the classic was run, to see their horse and chat to its jockey James Doyle and their racing manager John Warren.

Treasure, owned by the King and Queen, was bred by Charles’ mother, who was a passionate horse owner and racegoer during her 70-year reign.

Thoroughbreds owned by the late Queen won four out of the five flat racing classics – the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks twice and the St Leger – with only the Derby eluding her.

The Betfred Derby Festival – Ladies Day – Epsom Downs Racecourse
Charles and Camilla chat to their jockey James Doyle before the race (Aaron Chown/PA)

Dunfermline in 1977 was the last horse to carry the royal colours to victory in a British classic, winning not only the Oaks but also the St Leger at Doncaster, in what was the late Queen’s silver jubilee year.

Charles and Camilla enjoyed a memorable first flat racing season last year, with Desert Hero winning at Royal Ascot before finishing third in the St Leger.

The King watched part of the race through binoculars from the royal box, but the Queen was left puffing out her cheeks when their horse finished second from last.