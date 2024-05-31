The US sent the most D-Day troops â€“ and suffered the highest losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The US sent the most D-Day troops â€“ and suffered the highest losses

By Press Association
Flowers lie at an gravestone in one of the 14 permanent US Second World War cemeteries (Michael Walter/PA)
D-Day is one of the key events that defines how the US sees its place in the world.

The invasion of Nazi-occupied France on June 6 1944 was the second time in less than 30 years the US had been called on to intervene in what many viewed as a European war.

The Normandy landings were a decisive turning point in the Second World War, but they came at a huge cost.

The US supplied more troops for the first day of fighting than any of the other Allies, and lost more as well.

General Dwight D Eisenhower, who after the war became US president (Archive/PA)

From the 73,000 US troops who landed on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, some 1,465 were killed.

Hundreds were lost in the day’s fiercest fighting on Omaha Beach as they scaled steep cliffs in heavy combat gear, drawing enemy fire.

The US reserves a special place in its collective memory for the men who died many thousands of miles from home to bring freedom to all the people of Europe.

General Dwight D Eisenhower, the mastermind behind the invasion, was hailed a hero when he returned to the US, later becoming president.

Hollywood has adapted stories of D-Day heroism and fortitude for both the big and small screen, from 1962’s The Longest Day to Steven Spielberg’s 1998 epic Saving Private Ryan and the 2001 TV mini-series Band Of Brothers.

A United States Battle monument overlooking Omaha Beach in Normandy, France (Michael Walter/PA)

US President Joe Biden is expected to attend D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy next week before making his first state visit to France.

An international ceremony at Omaha Beach will honour the nearly 160,000 troops from the UK, the US, Canada and other nations that landed in Normandy on June 6 1944.

The Prince of Wales will attend the service.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Mr Macron will host Mr Biden and his wife Jill on June 8.

Then-US president Donald Trump attended events in Portsmouth and France to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019.

The Normandy campaign had a special significance for Mr Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, who attended the 65th and 70th D-Day anniversary events at the landing beaches.

Stanley Dunham, the grandfather who helped to raise him in the absence of his Kenyan father, crossed the Channel six weeks after D-Day and landed on Omaha Beach.

He then moved with the Allies through France as part of General George Patton’s Third Army.