Man charged with murdering woman on Bournemouth seafront remanded in custody

By Press Association
Sian Gray, right, with her wife Amie Gray who died after being stabbed on Durley Chine Beach (Family Handout/PA)
A 20-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of Amie Gray and the attempted murder of a second woman on Bournemouth seafront.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, wearing a grey jumper, only spoke to confirm his name, and address during the short hearing at Poole Magistrates’ Court.

He is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ms Gray at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff, Promenade, on May 24 and the attempted murder of 38-year-old Leanne Miles at the same location.

Louise Holmes, prosecuting, said: “The Crown application is for the defendant to be remanded in custody as he is charged with murder and he has no right to bail today.”

His case was sent to Winchester Crown Court for a hearing to be held on Tuesday, June 4, and he was remanded in custody until then.

Paul Kemp, chairman of the magistrates’ panel, told Saadi: “You are being sent for trial at the crown court sitting at Winchester for the following offences – murder and attempted murder.

“You will attend there on the 4th June for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

“Due to the nature of the offences with which you are charged there is no prospect for bail being granted and you are remanded in custody until that time.”

Ogugua Ebuzoeme, representing Saadi, told the court: “It’s good to remind everyone that my client is innocent until proven guilty.”

Ms Gray’s wife Sian was in court to witness the proceedings.

Dorset Police received a report at 11.42pm on May 24 that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

Amie Gray, from Poole, died at the scene. Ms Miles, also from Poole, was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries, and has since been discharged.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Amie Gray, as well as the woman who was seriously injured, and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.

“This matter has been the subject of an extensive investigation and we have now consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges of murder and attempted murder.

“This means the case will now be the subject of active court proceedings and it is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is also important to stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these court proceedings.”

Enhanced police patrols will continue in Bournemouth over the weekend.