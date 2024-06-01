Boeing space flight aborted just minutes before lift-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Boeing space flight aborted just minutes before lift-off

By Press Association
The launch was abandoned at the last minute (John Raoux/AP)
The launch was abandoned at the last minute (John Raoux/AP)

Boeing’s latest attempt to launch astronauts into space has ended in failure after a last-minute problem.

Two Nasa astronauts were strapped in to the company’s Starliner capsule when the countdown was halted at three minutes and 50 seconds by the computer system that controls the final moments before lift-off.

There was no time to work out the cause of the latest trouble and everything was called off.

Launch controllers were evaluating the data, a spokesman for United Launch Alliance said.

Boeing Astronaut Launch
Nasa astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore saw their mission aborted (John Raoux/AP)

It is possible the team could try again as soon as Sunday, depending on what went wrong.

Technicians raced to the pad to help astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams out of the capsule on the fully fuelled Atlas V rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Within an hour of the launch being aborted, the hatch was reopened.

It was the second launch attempt. The first try on May 6 was delayed for leak checks and rocket repairs.

Nasa wants a back-up to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts since 2020.

Boeing should have launched its first crew around the same time as SpaceX but its first test flight with no one on board in 2019 was plagued by severe software issues and never made it to the space station.

Boeing Astronaut Launch
Another launch attempt could be made on Sunday (Chris O’Meara/AP)

Another attempt in 2022 fared better but parachute problems caused more delays. A small helium leak in the capsule’s propulsion system last month came on top of a rocket valve issue.

More valve trouble cropped up two hours before Saturday’s planned lift-off but the team used a back-up circuit to get the ground-equipment valves working to top off the fuel for the rocket’s upper stage.

Launch controllers were relieved to keep pushing ahead but the computer system known as the ground launch sequencer ended the effort.

“Of course, this is emotionally disappointing,” Nasa astronaut Mike Fincke, the back-up pilot, said from the neighbouring Kennedy Space Centre.

But he said delays are part of spaceflight. “We’re going to have a great launch in our future,” he added.