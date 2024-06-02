Chinese spacecraft lands on far side of the moon in growing rivalry with US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Chinese spacecraft lands on far side of the moon in growing rivalry with US

By Press Association
Technical personnel work at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre in Beijing on Sunday (Xinhua News Agency/AP)
Technical personnel work at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre in Beijing on Sunday (Xinhua News Agency/AP)

A Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon’s far side on Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.

The landing module touched down at 6.23am Beijing time in a huge crater known as the South Pole-Aitken Basin, the China National Space Administration said.

The mission is the sixth in the Chang’e moon exploration programme, which is named after a Chinese moon goddess.

It is the second mission that aims to bring back samples, following the Chang’e 5, which did so from the near side in 2020.

The moon programme is part of a growing rivalry with the US — still the leader in space exploration — and others, including Japan and India.

China’s launch facility in Wenchang (Alamy/PA)

China has put its own space station in orbit and regularly sends crews there.

The emerging global power aims to put a person on the moon before 2030, which would make it the second nation after the United States to do so.

America is planning to land astronauts on the moon again — for the first time in more than 50 years — though Nasa pushed the target date back to 2026 earlier this year.

US efforts to use private sector rockets to launch spacecraft have been repeatedly delayed. Last-minute computer trouble nixed the planned launch of Boeing’s first astronaut flight on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, a Japanese billionaire called off his plan to orbit the moon because of uncertainty over SpaceX’s development of a mega-rocket.

Artemis I Launch
Nasa. successfully launching its Artemis moon mission in 2022 (Nasa/Joel Kowsky/AP)

Nasa is planning to use the rocket to send its astronauts to the moon.

In China’s current mission, the lander is to use a mechanical arm and a drill to gather up to two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of surface and underground material for about two days.

An ascender atop the lander will then take the samples in a metal vacuum container back to another module that is orbiting the moon.

The container will be transferred to a re-entry capsule, which is due to return to Earth in the deserts of China’s Inner Mongolia region around June 25.

Missions to the moon’s far side are more difficult because it does not face the Earth, requiring a relay satellite to maintain communications.

The terrain is also more rugged, with fewer flat areas to land.