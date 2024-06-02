New blood test can predict if breast cancer will come back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New blood test can predict if breast cancer will come back

By Press Association
A new type of blood test can predict if breast cancer will come back years before it shows up on scans (Simon Dawson/PA)
A new type of blood test can predict if breast cancer will come back years before it shows up on scans, paving the way for treatment to start before it becomes incurable.

The “ultra-sensitive” test can pick up traces of a tumour’s DNA ahead of a full relapse, when it is much harder to treat.

It was found to be 100% accurate at predicting which patients would see their cancer come back.

The “liquid biopsy” uses whole genome sequencing to look for genetic faults in a patient’s DNA, which can be a sign of cancer.

A team of researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, conducted the trial on 78 patients with different types of early breast cancer.

The test looks for 1,800 mutations in the blood which are released by cancer cells, known as circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA).

It successfully found this ctDNA in 11 woman who all went on to see their cancer return. None of the other women relapsed.

Blood samples were tested at the point of diagnosis, then again following surgery and chemotherapy.

These tests were then repeated every three months for the next year and every six months for the next five years.

On average, the blood test detected cancer 15 months before symptoms appeared or it showed up on scans. The earliest was 41 months before a scan confirmed the diagnosis, according to the results presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago.

Detection of the tumour DNA at any point after surgery or during the follow-up period saw patients have a higher risk of future relapse and poorer overall survival.

Lead researcher Dr Isaac Garcia-Murillas, from the ICR, said: “Breast cancer cells can remain in the body after surgery and other treatments but there can be so few of these cells that they are undetectable on follow-up scans.”

He added: “These cells can cause breast cancer patients to relapse many years after their initial treatment. Ultra-sensitive blood tests could offer a better approach for the long-term monitoring of patients whose cancer is at high risk of returning.

“Most personalised liquid biopsies currently use whole exome sequencing to identify mutations. But this approach goes one step further and uses whole genome sequencing to identify up to 1,800 mutations in a patient’s tumour DNA that could uniquely identify recurrence of the patient’s cancer from a blood sample.

“A more sensitive test is very important for this group of early breast cancer patients as they tend to have a very low amount of cancer DNA in their blood.

“This proof-of-principle retrospective study lays the groundwork for better post-treatment monitoring and potentially life-extending treatment in patients.”