New male birth control gel â€˜takes effect sooner than similar contraceptivesâ€™

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New male birth control gel â€˜takes effect sooner than similar contraceptivesâ€™

By Press Association
New male birth control gel â€˜takes effect sooner than similar contraceptivesâ€™ (David Davies/PA)
New male birth control gel â€˜takes effect sooner than similar contraceptivesâ€™ (David Davies/PA)

A male contraceptive gel takes effect sooner than similar methods for male birth control, new research suggests.

Combining two hormones, segesterone acetate (named Nestorone) and testosterone, the gel suppresses sperm production faster than other experimental hormone-based contraceptive methods, the new study found.

The men in the study applied the gel once daily to each shoulder blade, and did sperm count tests every four weeks.

The threshold deemed effective for contraception was one million or fewer sperm per millilitre of semen.

According to the findings, presented at ENDO 2024, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Boston, 86% of men in the study reached this sperm count by week 15.

Among those men, sperm production was suppressed at an average time of less than eight weeks of treatment.

Researchers say that prior studies of male hormonal contraceptives given by injections showed an average time between nine and 15 weeks for sperm output to become suppressed.

Senior researcher Diana Blithe, chief of the contraceptive development program at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, USA, said: “A more rapid time to suppression may increase the attractiveness and acceptability of this drug to potential users.”

She added: “The development of a safe, highly effective and reliably reversible contraceptive method for men is an unmet need.

“While studies have shown that some hormonal agents may be effective for male contraception, the slow onset of spermatogenic suppression is a limitation.”

The study included 222 men who completed at least three weeks of daily treatment with the contraceptive gel.

The gel contained 8 milligrams (mg) of segesterone acetate and 74 mg of testosterone.

The sperm suppression stage of the study is complete, and researchers will now look at the contraceptive’s effectiveness, safety, acceptability and reversibility of contraception after treatment stops.