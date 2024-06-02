Work to begin on Â£6m Rob Burrow MND centre one day after his death is announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Work to begin on Â£6m Rob Burrow MND centre one day after his death is announced

By Press Association
Fans gather outside Headingley Stadium in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Fans gather outside Headingley Stadium in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Work to build a new £6 million Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds will begin on Monday, one day after the ex-rugby league player’s death was announced.

Burrow died at the age of 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with the incurable illness. He was just 37 and had three children under the age of eight when he announced the diagnosis in 2019.

Since then, the former Leeds Rhinos player had been spearheading a £6.8 million charity appeal for Leeds Hospitals Charity, where he received care, for a state-of-the-art purpose-built care centre for those with MND living in and around the city.

With almost £6 million raised for the project, work was to begin on Monday with an appearance from the Burrow family.

Despite the news of Burrow’s death on Sunday, the charity has said construction will go ahead as planned.

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, told the PA news agency: “The family still want it to go ahead. That just shows how magnanimous and gracious they are.

“All along they have thought about others.”

The build is expected to take about a year and the charity remains focused on raising the last £1 million of their target.

Mr Watkins, 55, added: “We’ve raised £5.85 million of the £6.8 million centre and we will continue until we get there.

“We’re just devastated at the news today. Rob’s work transcended the Rugby League community. At a time when he was most vulnerable he put himself out there.

“Few people in the UK now don’t know what MND is, and a lot of that is because of Rob.

“I was lucky enough to be in the room with him many times and fortunate enough to catch that glint in his eye or his smile. His smile would light up any room.

“He was a joy to be around.”

Fans gathered outside Headingley Stadium, the home of Leeds Rhinos, on Sunday to pay tribute to Burrow.

HGV driver Marc Hill, 31, told PA: “I’m absolutely gutted. Just devastated.

“I idolised Rob Burrow growing up and he was probably one of the main reasons I got into rugby. I met him a couple of times in passing. The funniest time was when I walked into a McDonald’s and he was sat in there. He always said hi and always had time for fans.

“He was a true inspiration and was relentless in every way. He meant everything to Leeds. He was Leeds.

“I’ve got a four-year-old and she was asking a lot of questions before I left to come here. We tell children he was someone you should aspire to be like.”

Mr Hill also praised Burrow for his dedication to raising awareness of MND both in Leeds and across the UK.

He said: “I didn’t know what MND was when it first came out. For me personally he raised awareness massively. It just shows how much he’s brought it forward.”