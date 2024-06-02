Three people charged with invading pitch during Champions League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Three people charged with invading pitch during Champions League final

By Press Association
Police outside Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Lucy North/PA)
Police outside Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Lucy North/PA)

Three people have been charged with invading the pitch during the Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Yevhenii Lubnenko, 29, David Carneckij, 28, and a 16-year-old boy are accused of going on to the playing area at a football match contrary to Section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Lubnenko, of no fixed address, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday while Carneckij, of Walworth Road, south-east London, is due to appear at the same court on July 10.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on June 24.

The force said inquiries continue into two other people arrested in connection with the same incident.

In total, police made 56 arrests around the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid – most of which were for attempts to breach security.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said on Saturday that the force was confident the “overwhelming majority” of attempts to unlawfully gain access to the stadium were unsuccessful, adding that there was a “robust” policing operation in place to support Wembley stewards and stadium staff.

The Football Association invested £5 million in improving safety, security and infrastructure at Wembley in the wake of the trouble at the Euro 2020 final, when ticketless fans stormed gates to gain access to the stadium.

Stadium bosses had announced their commitment to clamp down on “poor fan behaviour” ahead of Saturday’s match.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Police also dealt with trouble at the Uefa Euro 2020 Final at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In a statement on its website before the match, a stadium spokesperson said: “Wembley Stadium has echoed its commitment to clamp down on poor fan behaviour as it prepares to host a record-breaking eighth Uefa Champions League Final on Saturday June 1.

“Wembley Stadium has implemented several enhancements to its security and safety operations at recent events.

“It includes more stewards, additional ticket checks, improved fencing, new security lanes and increased enforcement of the Public Space Protection Order which exists around the stadium on event days.

“All of the changes will be in operation again on Saturday as the stadium prepares to welcome a sell-out crowd for the final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.”

More than 2,000 police officers were on duty on Saturday, policing protests as well as the Champions League final and related fan events, the Met said.