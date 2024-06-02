Kevin Sinfield joins William in paying tribute to â€˜wonderful friendâ€™ Rob Burrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Kevin Sinfield joins William in paying tribute to â€˜wonderful friendâ€™ Rob Burrow

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kevin Sinfield has joined the Prince of Wales in paying tribute to “wonderful friend” Rob Burrow following his death aged 41 after battling motor neurone disease.

Former rugby league player Sinfield said the world had “lost a great man”, adding that his Leeds Rhinos team-mate had been a “beacon of hope and inspiration” since his diagnosis.

Rob Burrow
Rob Burrow is made a CBE by the Prince of Wales, with Kevin Sinfield and Lindsey Burrow and children Maya (left) and Macy, in January (Phil Noble/PA)

The MND Association said Burrow was a “passionate advocate” for people with the “brutal” disease, with William adding that the “legend of rugby league” had a “huge heart”.

Burrow’s former team, Leeds Rhinos, said he “passed away peacefully” at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, near his home, surrounded by his family, after becoming ill earlier this week.

In a personally signed message on X, William said: “He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy.”

In January, the prince surprised Burrow and Sinfield by making them CBEs during a visit to Headingley Stadium, paying tribute to their “phenomenal” efforts in raising funds for motor neurone disease.

Burrow spearheaded a £6.8 million appeal for Leeds Hospitals Charity, where he received care, for a state-of-the-art care centre for people living with motor neurone disease.

Leeds Rhinos said work on Monday to begin building the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease will “go ahead as planned at Rob’s request”, adding it was a tribute to his “incredible work”.

Leeds Hospitals Charity said Burrow was “an inspiration, not only to the people of Yorkshire, but the entire nation, and across the world”, adding that he spread joy with his “infectious smile and unwavering sense of humour”.

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield cross the finish line of the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)

In a statement posted on X by Leeds Rhinos, Sinfield said: “Today was the day that I hoped would never come.

“The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so so many.

“You fought so bravely until the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only for the MND (motor neurone disease) community but for all those who saw and heard your story.”

He continued in his tribute to Burrow: “I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met.

“I will miss you my little mate.”

Burrow spent his entire rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos and helped them win eight Super League titles, and represented Great Britain.

Emotional well-wishers turned up at the club’s Headingley Stadium on Sunday to pay their respects, leaving flowers, shirts and other tributes.

Fans look at flowers and shirts left in front of a photograph of former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow outside Headingley Stadium in Leeds
Fans look at flowers and shirts left in front of a photograph of former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow outside Headingley Stadium in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

The chief executive of the MND Association said Burrow was “brilliant for the motor neurone disease community” and that he lived with the condition with “dignity, kindness and tenacity”.

Tanya Curry, who has led the charity since January 2023, told the PA news agency: “We are so grateful for everything that Rob and his family did.

“He allowed his diagnosis to come into people’s homes so he could show the impact of this devastating and cruel disease that he lived with since the end of 2019 with such dignity, kindness and tenacity.

“Whenever you met Rob, you couldn’t help but smile and have a great conversation with him and he will be missed by so many.”

Ms Curry said Burrow, a patron of the MND Association, was “immensely brave” to share his diagnosis and “allowed people to have hope”.