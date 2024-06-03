Cunardâ€™s newest ship to have official naming ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cunardâ€™s newest ship to have official naming ceremony

By Press Association
A tug boat sprays water at Cunardâ€™s newest cruise ship Queen Anne (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne will have an official naming ceremony in Liverpool on Monday.

The cruise line’s 249th ship will sail into the Mersey, escorted by fire tugs, at 7am and will be berthed at the city’s cruise terminal before the ceremony, at the Pier Head, at 4pm.

Crowds are expected to gather on the waterfront for the event, where tenor Andrea Bocelli will top the bill, before performances from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, Liverpool Theatre School and DJ Lauren Lo Sung.

The ceremony will be hosted by Busted star Matt Willis and his TV presenter wife Emma, who will be joined on stage by the ship’s official godparent before a bottle of Champagne is smashed against Queen Anne to signify the official naming.

Celebrations will continue into the evening with a funk and soul set from Craig Charles, before the ship departs to a backdrop of fireworks at about 10.15pm.

The 113,000 ton ship, which houses 3,000 guests and has 14 decks, set off on her maiden voyage from Southampton on May 3 and is stopping off in Liverpool during her maiden sailing around the British Isles.