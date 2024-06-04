In Pictures: Emotions run high as D-Day veterans head for Normandy

A ferry carrying D-Day veterans is on its way to Normandy after an emotional send-off from Portsmouth.

A dwindling band of ex-servicemen will mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen comrades.

The Brittany Ferries ship Mont St Michel was escorted by HMS Cattistock as it set sail from Portsmouth Harbour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Members of the public waved as a flotilla of small vessels gave the veterans an impressive send-off (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The veterans waved to people on other vessels and those standing at the harbour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The veterans also posed for a group photo on the deck (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A water salute was performed by tug boats beneath a Royal Air Force flypast.

The ships provided a spectacular display (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A veteran waved to an RAF plane as it flew overheard (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Jedburgh Pipe Band provided musical accompaniment (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A Spitfire plane was also packed on board ready for commemorations in Normandy (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

There were mixed emotions for those on board as the ship headed across the Channel – retracing a journey made by brave veterans 80 years ago.

Arnie Salter, 98, from Warwickshire, was all smiles (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

100-year-old D-Day veteran Jack Mortimer, from Leeds, shed a tear for lost comrades (Jordan Pettitt/PA)