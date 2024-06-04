Police commander who led operations for royal events under investigation

The police officer who led the operations for the Queen’s funeral and the King’s coronation is under investigation for allegedly misusing an official vehicle.

Metropolitan Police Commander Karen Findlay, who was recognised in the New Year Honours list, is accused of falsely claiming to have been on police business when she allegedly committed driving offences.

According to the Sun newspaper, her promotion to Assistant Chief Constable of British Transport Police has been put on hold while an investigation takes place.

A spokesman for watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We can confirm that a senior Met Police officer is under gross misconduct and criminal investigation for the potential offence of perverting the course of justice as part of an investigation into allegations that the officer used police vehicles for personal use in breach of force policy and failed to follow the proper process following receipt of notices of intended prosecution for driving offences.

“Our investigation began following a voluntary conduct referral from the Met Police on April 22.

“The serving of notices does not necessarily mean that any proceedings will follow.

“Decisions on whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider a criminal charge, and whether any officers will face disciplinary proceedings, will be made at the end of the investigation.”