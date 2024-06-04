‘We have flops’ – Netflix says algorithm is not flawless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We have flops’ – Netflix says algorithm is not flawless

By Press Association
The boss of Netflix has admitted that its algorithm for deciding which shows to make is not flawless (Ian West/PA)
The boss of Netflix has admitted that its algorithm for deciding which shows to make is not flawless.

Greg Peters, co-chief executive of the streaming site, was speaking at the Media And Telecoms 2024 And Beyond Conference on Tuesday.

He cited crime drama Top Boy, which was originally broadcast on Channel 4, teenage comedy Sex Education and war film All Quiet On The Western Front as part of the company’s offering which were given the go-ahead due to being “unique” and did not rely on data.

Mr Peters said: “If it was just as simple as great algorithms then we would have no flops.

“But we do. Making a TV series and making a film is a quintessentially human endeavour, hundreds of things have to go right to get through the day. And so it has all the success and failure that entails.”

He also said viewers of historical drama The Crown were two times more likely to enjoy legal documentary Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?, citing this as evidence that the algorithm does not always give “obvious” suggestions for viewers.

Prime Video is seeing more subscribers who do not mind its advertisement service (Nick Ansell/PA)

Elsewhere, Chris Bird, managing director at Prime Video UK, said it is seeing more viewers pay for subscriptions with advertisements after changing its service earlier this year.

“We are seeing huge adoption to our ad-supported service,” he said.

UK customers have to pay an additional £2.99 to go ad-free.

Mr Bird also said the company is “investing massively” in unique content, citing the fantasy series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power and dismissing claims of audiences being less interested in distinctive shows.

He also said public broadcasters are “vital” and that Prime Video spends 400 million US dollars (£313 million) on creating partnerships with UK channels.