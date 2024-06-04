November trial date for man accused of Bournemouth seafront murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
November trial date for man accused of Bournemouth seafront murder

By Press Association
Police officers at the scene of the incident at Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth (Angus Williams/PA)
A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old man charged with the murder of Amie Gray and the attempted murder of a second woman on Bournemouth seafront.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, who was wearing a green and yellow jumper, appeared by video link from prison for the short hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

He is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ms Gray at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff, Promenade, on May 24 and the attempted murder of 38-year-old Leanne Miles at the same location.

The court heard that the defendant was “of good character with no previous convictions”.

Bournemouth beach stabbings incident
Amie Gray (left) pictured with her wife Sian Gray (Dorset Police/PA)

Judge Paul Dugdale set a date for the trial to start on November 25, with a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 23.

He told the defendant: “You are currently remanded in custody on what ultimately will be two allegations, one of murder and one of attempted murder.

“The court has fixed a trial date of 25th November before Mrs Justice Cutts and that has a time estimate of three weeks.

“The next hearing of this case will be on the 23rd August this year, between now and then there will be a lot of activity going on in the case.

“The prosecution will have served all the evidence and you will be visited in prison by your solicitors, and it’s extremely important that you engage with them and give them very clear instructions so they know what your case is.

Nasen Saadi appearing via video link at Winchester Crown Court charged with the murder of Amie Gray and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles
Nasen Saadi appearing via video link at Winchester Crown Court charged with the murder of Amie Gray and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“They can only do a good job for you if you give them clear instructions.

“The matter will come back for a further hearing, a PTPH (plea and trial preparation hearing) when you will be arraigned and asked if you are guilty or not guilty, and that hearing will be on 23rd August this year.

“Between then and now you will remain remanded in custody.”

Dorset Police received a report at 11.42pm on May 24 that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

Ms Gray, from Poole, died at the scene.

Ms Miles, also from Poole, was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries, and has since been discharged.