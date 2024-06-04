Broadcasters cannot stop ‘deepfakes’ and misinformation on election day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broadcasters cannot stop ‘deepfakes’ and misinformation on election day

By Press Association
The ITN headquarters in London (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Broadcasters have warned that on election day, channels will not be able to warn viewers about deepfakes and misinformation.

ITN chief executive Rachel Corp, whose company produces 5 News, ITV News and Channel 4 News, spoke at the Media And Telecoms 2024 And Beyond Conference at the Park Plaza London Riverbank on Tuesday.

She warned that “we’re going to be flooded” with artificial intelligence-created propaganda and said ITN has been raising these issues with Government for “over a year”.

“We have seen deepfakes of some of our presenters, which when you’re (a company) based on authority of trust and impartiality, that does pose a threat,” Ms Corp added.

She said: “One of the particular concerns around the election for us we did raise was come polling day, as you all know, broadcasters have to stop doing the TV news when the polls open, and all we can do is leaders voting and Labradors outside polling stations, we can’t take it on.

“So if something emerges of Rishi Sunak high-fiving Vladimir Putin and it’s spreading then we can’t counter that… in the normal way on our bulletins, so there is a danger there.”

When asked about countering the issue, she replied: “We would therefore have to talk to regulators but there is not that instant (thing) of us coming in to counter (deepfakes) so I’m raising that as a flag, without necessarily having a solution.”

Ms Corp also revealed plans to work with technology company Open Origins to safeguard its video archive digitally by using blockchain to certify the authenticity of its content.

Dominic Carter, executive vice-president of publishing at The Sun, said the General Election “doesn’t sell copies of a newspaper, but does drive traffic online”.

He added that he thought it was going to get interesting in the next couple of weeks, and that it was not clear what the political parties “stand for”.

“Journalism is human endeavour, it’s not artificial intelligence,” Mr Carter said.

“And therefore, I think it’s probably more relevant now than ever before with the rise of synthetic content.”

Mr Carter would not be drawn on which political party The Sun would back.

The newspaper has previously backed the Conservatives and Labour at different times in the past three decades.