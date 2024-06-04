Member of Real Madrid security staff charged with common assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Member of Real Madrid security staff charged with common assault

By Press Association
A member of Real Madrid’s security staff has been charged with common assault after a confrontation with a steward at Wembley Stadium during the Champions League final (Zac Goodwin/PA)


A member of Real Madrid’s security staff has been charged with common assault after a confrontation with a steward at Wembley Stadium.

Maria Hernandez, 52, is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday June 18 over an incident during the football Champions League final on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mirror, a dispute arose when stadium staff would not allow some players’ family members on to the pitch to celebrate after Real Madrid won.

This followed disruption caused by a separate pitch invasion shortly after kick-off.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Maria Hernandez, 52, of Madrid, Spain, has been charged with common assault and will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday June 18.

“The charge relates to an incident at the Champions League final on Saturday June 1 where Hernandez, who is a member of Real Madrid security staff, is alleged to have assaulted a steward during an altercation at Wembley.”

Champions League final pitch invasion court case
Yevhenii Lubnenko leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged with going on to the playing area at a football match (Aaron Chown/PA)

Yevhenii Lubnenko, 29, David Carneckij, 28, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged over the pitch invasion.

Lubnenko appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was banned from football matches in the UK for three years.

The court heard that he tried to invade the pitch to get £250,000 from a Russian blogger who had put the money up for a stunt.

Police arrested 53 people during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the weekend.

A series of security upgrades were made at Wembley in the wake of chaotic scenes during the Euro 2020 final, which took place in 2021 due to the pandemic, when thousands of ticketless fans stormed the venue.