Delays in sending paperwork to recall Zara Aleena’s murderer to prison – inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Delays in sending paperwork to recall Zara Aleena’s murderer to prison – inquest

By Press Association
Jordan McSweeney was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Jordan McSweeney was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

There were delays in sending the paperwork to initiate the recall to prison of Zara Aleena’s murderer days before he killed her, an inquest has been told.

Jordan McSweeney killed the 35-year-old law graduate as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, early on June 26 2022.

McSweeney had been released from prison on licence on June 17 2022 and, after breaching the conditions of his licence, his recall to prison was initiated on June 22 2022, the recall report was signed on June 24 2022 and police were given powers to arrest him at 4.10pm the same day, East London Coroner’s Court heard.

Undated family handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Zara Aleena.
Family handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Zara Aleena (Family Handout/PA)

Rajeev Thacker, barrister for Ms Aleena’s family, put to Kim Thornden-Edwards, chief probation officer for England and Wales, that there were delays in sending the paperwork to initiate the recall of McSweeney.

Ms Thornden-Edwards replied: “Yes, that’s correct.”

Mr Thacker said: “You accepted yesterday that the failures that had been identified by HMIP in the management of McSweeney, subject to one slight caveat, in very broad terms do you accept in that last period that essentially there were delays in allocating Mr McSweeney’s case to a probation officer?”

Ms Thorden-Edwards said: “Yes, I do accept that.”

The risk of serious recidivism (RSR) score after McSweeney was arrested for Ms Aleena’s murder was medium, Mr Thacker said.

He asked Ms Thorden-Edwards if it struck her as odd that after someone has been arrested for murder they were rated as medium risk.

Farah Naz speaks during a vigil to mark the one year anniversary of the death of her niece Zara Aleena at Valentines Park in Ilford.
Farah Naz speaks during a vigil to mark the one year anniversary of the death of her niece Zara Aleena at Valentines Park in Ilford (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She responded: “Yes it does, yes it does.”

Annie Rudge, probation service officer, told the court that prior to McSweeney’s release from prison in 2020, she did not have any direct contact with him.

She said: “The partnerships would have spoken about his case before he was released, but I don’t remember having any direct contact with Mr McSweeney prior to his release.”

McSweeney was on licence when he was recalled to prison after being charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and robbery in February 2021, and Ms Rudge was asked why he was not rated as high risk to the public after the new charges.

Ms Rudge said: “At the time he hadn’t been convicted of the matters, he’d been arrested and charged.”

She added that she was advised by a colleague if McSweeney was convicted he would be changed to high risk.

Ms Aleena’s aunt, Farah Naz, told the jury on Monday that the family is “tortured by thoughts that (Zara’s) death was preventable and that our state system that we entrusted failed our Zara, failed us”.

She added that her niece’s murder highlighted “the crumbling justice system that is meant to protect all of us, especially women and girls”.

McSweeney was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 after admitting Ms Aleena’s murder and sexual assault.

In November 2023, he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence.

The inquest continues.