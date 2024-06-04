Walking With Dinosaurs to return to BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walking With Dinosaurs to return to BBC

By Press Association
Award-winning series Walking With Dinosaurs is to return to the BBC a quarter of a century after first being broadcast (BBC Studios/PA)
Award-winning series Walking With Dinosaurs is to return to the BBC a quarter of a century after first being broadcast, the corporation has said.

The programme, originally narrated by Oscar-winning film-maker and actor Sir Kenneth Branagh, brought the reptiles to life for home audiences in a new way in 1999, recreating how they lived, ate and slept.

The natural history-style documentary, which included computer simulations of dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus rex and Stegosaurus, won multiple awards including Emmys, Baftas and a Peabody and was a ratings hit, with 13.2 million viewers watching the first episode.

Each episode of the new six-part series will look at one individual dinosaur whose remains are being unearthed by palaeontologists, and will use “cutting-edge science” to show, through the latest visual effects, how they lived, hunted, fought and died.

Stories being told include that of the herbivore Lusotitan, which lived in Portugal, and would have been seeking a mate; the largest carnivorous dinosaur so far discovered, the Spinosaurus, found in Morocco; and a Triceratops in North America, which the programme will show trying to battle a Tyrannosaurus.

Jack Bootle, BBC head of commissioning at specialist factual, said: “A whole new generation of viewers is about to fall in love with Walking With Dinosaurs. The original series was one of the most exciting factual shows of all time, and this reinvention builds on that amazing legacy.

“Each episode is underpinned by the very latest science but is also filled with drama – making this a series for both dino lovers and people who just want to be told a great story.”

It is a BBC Studios production for the BBC and PBS, co-produced with ZDF and France Televisions.

Andrew Cohen, head of the BBC Studios science unit, said: “There is no bigger science series than Walking With Dinosaurs and we are incredibly excited to be bringing this much-loved brand to a whole new generation of audiences around the world.

“It’s the ultimate dinosaur show, where you’ll be hiding behind the sofa one moment and having your mind blown the next. The prehistoric world meets premium documentary production, like never before.”

– Walking With Dinosaurs will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.