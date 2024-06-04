Police officer sentenced for sending WhatsApp messages in support of Hamas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer sentenced for sending WhatsApp messages in support of Hamas

By Press Association
Mohammed Adil, 26, previously admitted two terror offences over the messages sent in October and November last year (Victoria Jones/PA)
A 26-year-old police officer who posted WhatsApp messages in support of Hamas less than a month after the October 7 attack on Israel has been ordered to carry out unpaid community work.

West Yorkshire Police constable Mohammed Adil shared two images in support of the proscribed group just weeks after the attack which killed 1,200 people and saw another 250 taken hostage, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

Last month, Adil pleaded guilty to two terror offences following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and charging by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The messages Adil shared on his WhatsApp stories on October 31 and November 4 last year show a Hamas fighter wearing a Hamas headband, prosecutor Bridget Fitzpatrick told the court.

The image posted on October 31 had writing on it saying: “Today is the time for the Palestinian people to rise, set their paths straight and establish an independent Palestinian state.”

It was said to be a quote from the leader of Hamas’s military wing, Mohammed Deif.

The image on November 4 had another message on it, saying: “We will hold accountable all those who occupied our lands and Allah will hold accountable all those who remained silent against this occupation and oppression.”

The second quote was said to be from Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Al-Qassam brigade – which is Hamas’s military wing.

Mohammed Adil court case
Mohammed Adil was investigated after two colleagues reported the WhatsApp posts to superior officers (Victoria Jones/PA)

Two of Adil’s colleagues reported the images to their superior officers after discovering them on his WhatsApp stories, the prosecution said.

Adil, from Bradford, was arrested on November 6 and had his mobile seized.

He answered no comment to all questions during his interview.

Natalie Turner, mitigating, said prior internet searches conducted by Adil reflected his “personal interest” in the conflict and not support for Hamas, though he accepted this was the impression given by the images.

“He accepts that he had looked at, for example, Wikipedia pages of these people prior to this date,” she continued.

“He doesn’t seek to deny that in any way, but it was more in trying to understand the ongoing news reports that he was reading.”

Ms Turner added Adil has a Master’s degree, and a custodial sentence – even if suspended – could put at risk his plans to pursue a PhD.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring sentenced Adil to an 18-month community order, including up to 35 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 160 hours of unpaid work along with the forfeiture of his mobile phone.

Mr Goldspring said there was “no need for this court to impose a custodial sentence, suspended or otherwise” as this would be “unnecessarily disproportionate”.

Adil was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge within 28 days.

In a statement after the sentencing, the CPS said: “Mohammed Adil understood that in sharing the images he did, it would arouse suspicion that he was showing support for a terrorist organisation.

“The CPS will not hesitate to work with the IOPC and police to prosecute these offences, regardless of the perpetrators position.”