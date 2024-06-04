Narrow Water Bridge project demonstrates improved Anglo-Irish relations – Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Narrow Water Bridge project demonstrates improved Anglo-Irish relations – Martin

By Press Association
Ireland’s deputy premier, centre left, and premier Simon Harris, centre right, were speaking in Omeath, Co Louth (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)
The Narrow Water Bridge project is an example of improved Anglo-Irish relations, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin said Brexit had cast “a long shadow” over relations but that there had been a stabilising in recent years.

He said that proof of improved relations was the Windsor Framework deal and the Narrow Water Bridge project.

The 106 million euro project, expected to be complete in 2027, will link the Mourne Mountains and the Cooley Peninsula, where Carlingford Lough meets the Newry River.

When complete, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel across the 195 metre cable-stayed bridge, from Cornamucklagh near Omeath in Co Louth to Narrow Water close to Warrenpoint, Co Down.

Speaking in Omeath at the announcement of the start of construction on the project, Mr Martin said it represented the aspirations of the Good Friday Agreement.

Irish premier Simon Harris said he looked forward to an “early engagement” with whoever was the British premier in July but said he would not comment on the British General Election.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin and Taoiseach Simon Harris,
“We certainly wouldn’t appreciate British politicians getting involved in our elections or giving their views, as some do from time to time,” Mr Harris said.

“But I think there is the grounds now through the Windsor Framework and the likes to really look at how we can continue to have a positive, constructive relationship with our nearest neighbour.

“I think we’ve seen some positive signs in recent months, for example, the ability for Britain to rejoin the Horizon programme so we can work on a research basis and have our best and our brightest on the two islands work together on some of the big challenges.

“Whoever the British people decide to elect to government and then ultimately as their prime minister, the Irish government will have close relations with them. I look forward to an early engagement with whoever the British prime minister is in July.”

Mr Martin said that Brexit had “cast a long shadow over British-Irish relationships”, but that there had been improvements.

“But over the last number of years, there’s been a steady setting down and improvement in the situation, manifesting in the Windsor Framework agreement, but also I think, in terms of how projects have kept going.

“What we’re witnessing here today, what we’re marking today is the Narrow Water Bridge project and the degree to which there was an openness to facilitating shared-island projects, on behalf of the British government on behalf of both traditions and communities in Northern Ireland, with the Irish government.”

He said they had “the strong potential for really driving forward relationships into the future”.

“I think projects like this, if we can keep them going, I think they’re the best method of resetting relationships between people and between communities from different traditions, and really developing the economic potential of the cross-border agenda,” he added.