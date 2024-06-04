Rob Burrow’s friend Matthew Lewis says the world is ‘less bright’ without him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Burrow’s friend Matthew Lewis says the world is ‘less bright’ without him

By Press Association
Actor Matthew Lewis has said the world is ‘a little less bright, a little less optimistic’ without Rob Burrow (Ian West/PA)
Actor Matthew Lewis has said the world is “a little less bright, a little less optimistic” without Rob Burrow.

Lewis, best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, voiced the audiobook version of Burrow’s autobiography, Too Many Reasons To Live, and was a close friend of the former rugby league player.

Burrow died at the age of 41 on Sunday, after a four-and-a-half year battle with motor neurone disease (MND), and had long been a campaigner for raising awareness of the condition.

Rob Burrow File Photo
Rob Burrow, who was battling motor neurone disease (MND), died at the age of 41 on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Lewis wrote: “Took a couple of days to think about what to say about Rob. I think everyone knows by now the kind of man he was. The talent. The courage. The kindness.

“I grew up watching him play as a boy. Got lucky enough to be his friend. And had the pleasure to spend time with him and his beautiful family.”

He said knowing Burrow was “one of the greatest privileges of my life” and described voicing his autobiography as “the most undeserved of honours”.

“A world without Rob is a little less bright, a little less optimistic”, the actor added.

“But his legacy will be as great as he was. The Rob Burrow Centre for MND will be built. And it will be the beginning of the end for this disease.”

Lewis encouraged others to consider donating to the campaign set up to raise funds for the centre, before signing off: “Overcoming adversity, forevermore. Love you man x.”

Two years after his rugby retirement in 2017, Burrow revealed his MND diagnosis and began fundraising and campaigning to raise awareness of the disease and to improve care and research.

Before his death, he spearheaded a £6.8 million appeal for a centre for those with MND living in and around the city.

On Monday, the groundbreaking of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds went ahead as planned at Burrow’s request, with his family saying he “would be looking down and smiling”.

Burrow was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours list for his services to rugby league and the MND community and was promoted to a CBE in the 2024 New Year Honours.