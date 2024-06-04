New characters Mr Fib and Little Miss Surprise join Mr Men Little Miss books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New characters Mr Fib and Little Miss Surprise join Mr Men Little Miss books

By Press Association
Mr Fib is a new character in the Mr Men Little Miss series of children’s books (Farshore/PA)
Mr Fib and Little Miss Surprise are the latest characters to join the Mr Men Little Miss children’s book series, it has been announced.

The two new stories will be published on September 12, more than 50 years after Mr Tickle, the first Mr Men book, was released in 1971.

The series was conceived by cartoonist and illustrator Roger Hargreaves, who died in 1988, and has been continued by his son Adam, who has added new characters to the collection.

Little Miss Surprise has been added to the popular children’s books series (Farshore/PA)

Mr Fib fibs to impress people, but his fibs are getting bigger and bigger, and one day he goes too far and his friends are upset, according to publisher Farshore and toy company Sanrio.

Little Miss Surprise loves nothing better than surprises, and never knows what each day may bring.

Author Hargreaves said: “It’s always fun creating new characters to add to the series, although I’ve got a way to go to catch up with my dad.

“A Mr Fib has been rattling around in my imagination for a long while and Little Miss Surprise, of course, popped into my head right out of the blue!”

Author Adam Hargreaves said Mr Fib had been in his imagination for a while (Farshore/PA)

Emily Campan, of publisher Farshore, said: “We are so delighted to be welcoming two new additions to the Mr Men Little Miss line-up in 2024.

“We really wanted our two new characters to reflect the world and personality traits children might encounter in real life, and I think our two new friends meet that brief completely.

“I can’t wait for the rest of the world to meet them!”

The collection already includes classic characters such as Little Miss Sunshine, Mr Bump and Mr Lazy and more recent additions such as Mr Rude.

Adam Hargreaves Mr Men books.
Adam Hargreaves has continued the series which was begun by his father, cartoonist and illustrator Roger Hargreaves (Ian West/PA)

Silvia Figini, chief operating officer of Mr Men Worldwide at Sanrio, said: “We are thrilled to introduce two new characters to the Mr Men Little Miss family, marking the first additions since our 50th anniversary.

“By highlighting distinct personality traits, these characters help both adults and children connect with them and reflect on their own emotions. We are confident that you will instantly adore them.”

– Little Miss Surprise and Mr Fib will be published in paperback on September 12 2024.