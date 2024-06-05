What the papers say – June 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 5

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The first leaders’ debate dominates the headlines, along with Nigel Farage being doused in milkshake while on the campaign trail.

The Prime Minister’s repeated accusations of tax hikes for all under a Labour government have taken the lead on the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express, and The Times.

The Daily Mail leads on “fiery Rishi”, claiming the Prime Minister came out “swinging” in the first of three debates in the general election campaign.

The Guardian summarises the topics discussed during the first debate: migration, the NHS, the cost of living, security, and increased taxes.

The i‘s splash describes the debate as an “ill-tempered contest” between the two leaders.

The Independent leads on Nigel Farage’s first day on the campaign trail and his vow to “replace the Tories” with a “revolution”.

The Metro also opted for a piece on Mr Farage after a woman threw a milkshake at the Reform UK leader as he left the Moon and Starfish pub.

Instead of politics, the Daily Mirror leads on British war veterans as the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings approaches.

Looking abroad, the Financial Times is focused on an entirely different election: Indian voters have caused an upset for prime minister Narendra Modi, with his party failing to reach a majority vote.

Lastly, scientists have claimed a recent uptick in orcas attacking boats is merely a case of “bored teenagers having fun”, as per the Daily Star.