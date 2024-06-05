Disney fan recreates miniature versions of Andy and Sid’s rooms from Toy Story

A Disney fan has recreated miniature versions of Andy and Sid’s rooms from Toy Story using a variety of household items from pen springs to coasters.

Emily Walker said she came up with the idea to recreate Andy’s room as her daughters (Amelia, 12, and Lilly, nine) collect Mini Brands figures, which included popular Toy Story characters including Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

Ms Walker’s mini take on Andy’s room in Toy Story (Emily Walker/PA)

This led to her thinking of creative ways to make use of items lying around her house to make a tiny model.

She made the wallpaper synonymous with Andy’s room by painting white clouds on blue wallpaper, blinds out of a piece of card, a notice board which contains the posters present in Woody’s owner’s room using an old drinks coaster and Jessie’s signature cowboy hat using foam.

Popular characters from the movie are present in Andy’s room (Emily Walker/PA)

After posting about the scene in a miniatures group on Facebook, someone “challenged” her to make Sid’s room, which spawned her own take on the Mutant Toys he plays with.

“To make the hand in the box toy, I used a Mini Brands hand, and then I used the spring from a pen and made the box out of card and painted it,” the 34-year-old who lives in Widnes, Cheshire, told the PA news agency.

“To make the duck toy, I used a Mini Brands duck head and a Mini Brands Hulk’s body and attached them using a spring from a pen.

Ms Walker’s mini take on Sid’s room (Emily Walker/PA)

“I made the legs out of foam clay and I made a hook using a paper clip.”

She also made use of an old dummy teat, some wire and a hair bobble to create a light in the room.

Ms Walker added: “I like the fact that Sid’s room is quite dark and Andy’s room is really bright.”

Sid’s Mutant Toys are featured in the mini room (Emily Walker/PA)

She has spent roughly £160 making both the rooms, buying furniture among other items on online shops including Etsy, eBay and Amazon if she could not find them at home, with each model taking roughly two weeks to make.

Ms Walker said the trickiest aspect was trying to accurately replicate the rooms, of which she used pictures online as a guide to ensure “everything matched”.

She said her daughters were “very excited” and “eager” for their mother to finish the creations.

The light in Sid’s room has been made from a hair bobble and old pacifier (Emily Walker/PA)

“When they saw them, they said wow,” she added.

Ms Walker’s work has received hundreds of likes from people on Facebook, which she said has been “nice”.

“I was shocked to be honest because this was my first miniatures project,” she added.

Andy’s signature wallpaper is in the mini room (Emily Walker/PA)

“All the comments were really positive.”

Next in the pipeline for Ms Walker is a replica of Sunnyside Daycare from Toy Story 3.