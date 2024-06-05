Google Gemini AI assistant app comes to the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Google Gemini AI assistant app comes to the UK

By Press Association
Google has released a dedicated mobile app to access Gemini, its generative AI assistant, in the UK for the first time (Tim Goode/PA)
A dedicated mobile app to access Google’s Gemini, the firm’s generative AI assistant, has been released in the UK for the first time.

A new Gemini app has launched on Google’s own Android mobile operating system, while users of Apple’s iOS will be able to access Gemini from within the existing Google app “over the next couple of weeks”, the tech giant said.

The move will put Google’s flagship artificial intelligence product in the hands of millions more users, who will be able to use text, voice and images to interact with the virtual assistant.

Jules Walter, group product manager for Gemini experiences at Google, said: “We remain dedicated to making Gemini available to as many people as possible.

“By expanding our language support and reaching new countries, we’re ensuring more people can supercharge their ideas with Gemini.”

He added: “With the Gemini app on your phone, you can type, talk or add an image for all kinds of help: you can take a picture of your flat tyre and ask for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that thank you note.

“It’s an important first step in building a true AI assistant — one that is conversational, multimodal and helpful.”

Google’s rollout comes as the battle for market dominance in the AI space intensifies among the world’s biggest tech firms.

In recent weeks Microsoft has unveiled new dedicated, AI-powered laptops and tablets housing its Copilot AI assistant, while OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT, announced the latest version of the popular chatbot, which is more conversational and better able to understand and move between voice, text and visual inputs.

But the rapid rollout of AI products has not been without its issues.

Google was forced to apologise over an image generation tool which was incorrectly creating racially diverse images, even when doing so was inaccurate.

And OpenAI withdrew one of the five voices it uses for ChatGPT after many commented that it sounded similar to actress Scarlett Johansson – including the actress herself – after she claimed OpenAI had contacted her about being a voice in the app, but she declined.