Corporate manslaughter charges brought over deaths of two men at chicken factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Corporate manslaughter charges brought over deaths of two men at chicken factory

By Press Association
Neil Moon, one of two pest controllers who were found dead at Banham Poultry processing factory in Attleborough, Norfolk (Norfolk Police/ PA)
Neil Moon, one of two pest controllers who were found dead at Banham Poultry processing factory in Attleborough, Norfolk (Norfolk Police/ PA)

Two companies are being prosecuted for corporate manslaughter over the deaths of two pest controllers at a chicken factory.

Neil Moon, 49, and 34-year-old Jonathan Collins were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough, Norfolk in 2018.

Norfolk Police said at the time that a possible refrigeration gas leak was being investigated as a line of inquiry.

Banham Poultry factory deaths
Jon Collins, one of two pest controllers who were found dead at Banham Poultry processing factory in Attleborough, Norfolk (Norfolk Police/ PA)

The two men, who were found at about 1.10am on October 4, were working at the Station Road site as pest control subcontractors.

Their deaths were investigated by detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, working alongside the Health and Safety Executive.

Norfolk Police said on Wednesday that prosecutors have authorised that charges be brought against two companies.

The force said in a statement: “Following extensive enquiries, last week the Special Crime Division from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised charges of corporate manslaughter and a number of related health and safety offences in respect of two companies.

“Banham Poultry Limited, which went into administration in October 2018, is being prosecuted for two counts of corporate manslaughter and two counts of failing to discharge duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

“Air Products PLC is being prosecuted for two counts of corporate manslaughter and one count of failing to discharge duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

“Both companies are required to attend Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 9.”

The family of Mr Collins, from Watton in Norfolk, said in an earlier tribute that he was a “devoted family man who will continue to be loved and missed by all those who knew him”.

Mr Moon was from Spalding in Lincolnshire.

His widow, who did not give her name, described him in a previous tribute as “the most amazing husband and father”.

His son described him as “my hero and the best father I could’ve ever asked for”, and his daughter said: “I will miss him so much and cherish all the memories we had together.”