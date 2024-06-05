Lyra McKee placed in back of PSNI vehicle after being shot, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK

Lyra McKee placed in back of PSNI vehicle after being shot, court told

By Press Association
Lyra McKee was shot dead while observing a riot in Londonderry in 2019 (Family handout/PA)
A police officer has described how he instructed that Lyra McKee should be placed in the back of a PSNI Land Rover moments after she was shot during rioting in Londonderry.

Another retired officer told the trial of three men accused of murdering the journalist how he heard a “horrifying” scream after the shot was fired which struck Ms McKee in the head.

Ms McKee, 29, died after being shot as she stood close to police vehicles while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on the night of April 18 2019.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the author’s death.

Peter Cavanagh, 35, of Mary Street, Derry; Jordan Gareth Devine, 23, of Bishop Street, Derry; and Paul McIntyre, 56, of Kells Walk, Derry, are on trial charged with her murder.

On Wednesday morning, the non-jury trial heard from PSNI officers who were on duty in Derry during the disorder the night Ms McKee was shot.

The trial has previously heard how police Land Rovers had come under attack from rioters.

One officer, who was stationed in a Land Rover, was asked by a Crown barrister if he could remember what he heard shortly after 11pm on that night.

He said: “I heard a series of dull pops and I thought that was something to do in relation to the burning vehicles, possibly tyres.”

The officer said he then heard a “lot of screaming”.

He said: “I heard the screams, I knew something was wrong and I said to the guys in the back, ‘I’m going to have to get out’.

“I got out of the vehicle, there was a lot of activity.

“I could see a lot of people, maybe eight to 10 people, and a person lying on the ground.”

He added: “I heard one person say that ‘she has been shot’ and then heard another person say ‘she has been hit in the head’.

Laganside court
The trial is taking place at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“They were in the process of lifting her and carrying her away.

“I said to them ‘put her in the back of the police vehicle’.

“It was my opinion to get Lyra the quickest medical attention, to put her in the back of the Land Rover.

“That was the quickest way to get her to hospital.”

Another retired officer, who was driving a police Land Rover, was asked if he remembered hearing a scream.

He said: “A horrifying scream. I heard that it came from my left, from a female, and it was a horrifying scream.

“A large crowd ran up to where the scream had come from. They were wondering what had happened.

“A female had been placed in the back of the vehicle to my left.”

Seven other men are on trial at Belfast Crown Court on a number of charges, including rioting and throwing petrol bombs.

They are: Joseph Patrick Barr, 36, of Sandringham Drive, Derry; Jude Forest Coffey, 26, of Gartan Square, Derry; William Patrick Elliott, 57, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry; Joseph Anthony Campbell, 23, of Gosheden Cottages, Derry; Patrick Anthony Gallagher, 32, of John Field Place, Derry; Christopher Joseph Gillen, 43, of Balbane Pass, Derry; and Kieran George McCool, 55, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry.