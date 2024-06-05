Nine-year-old girl remains in critical condition after Hackney shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Nine-year-old girl remains in critical condition after Hackney shooting

By Press Association
Forensic officers attended the scene in Kingsland Road, east London (James Manning/PA)
A nine-year-old girl remains in hospital fighting for her life a week after a shooting in Hackney, police have said.

Detectives said the attack was pre-planned and they are investigating a potential link to Turkish “organised criminal networks”.

The youngster was eating dinner at a restaurant with her family when a lone motorcyclist fired “a number of shots” towards the building in Kingsland Road, Dalston, east London, at around 9.20pm last Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Kingsland High Street, Hackney
It added that three men sitting outside the restaurant – aged 37, 42 and 44 – were also shot and have since been discharged from hospital.

The force has reiterated its appeal for information from Turkish and Kurdish communities.

Officers from the Met’s Turkish Police Association and specialist firearms officers have been deployed to “provide reassurance and a visible presence” in the area.

The motorcycle was recovered on nearby Colvestone Crescent.

Speaking from the street, Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, local policing lead for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said on Wednesday: “One of our critical lines of inquiry is a potential link to a Turkish-originating organised crime network.

“In that vein very much I want to appeal directly to those who might be close to the people who planned, who carried out, this attack.

“People out there know something, this was a pre-planned attack – it might be a friend, family, or partner of those involved in the attack. If you are I urge you to come forward.

“There is a little girl fighting for her life in hospital. Please don’t hide behind a wall of silence – surely, your loyalty doesn’t extend to covering up for someone who would shoot a child?”

“London remains very, very safe compared to other major global cities; we’ve seen gun crime, firearms crime, declining consistently over the last number of years – it remains a safe city.”

He added “we do still get instances of violence” and the capital does see “some rare cases when members of the public are caught in the crossfire”.

In an earlier statement Mr Conway said: “Sadly, a nine-year-old girl who was simply having dinner with her family is now in a hospital bed fighting for her life.

Police at the scene of the shooting
“It is very clear that this attack has had a devastating impact on the family.

“On their behalf we ask that their privacy is respected in such difficult circumstances.

“The incident has left the residents of Hackney, and the wider Turkish and Kurdish communities shocked and appalled.”

Hackney shooting
He said the girl remained in a critical condition and that her family is being supported by specialist liaison officers.

The motorcyclist was driving a Ducati Monster with a white body, red chassis and red wheels, the Met said.

Hackney shooting
It was stolen from a Wembley property in 2021 and had the registration plates DP21 OXY at the time of the shooting, it added.

On Wednesday, the force reissued two images of the vehicle and requested people come forward if they have seen it since it was taken in 2021.