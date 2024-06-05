‘It has made me think of all the people who didn’t come back’ – D-Day veteran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It has made me think of all the people who didn’t come back’ – D-Day veteran

By Press Association
D-Day veteran Roy Hayward on stage during the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Emotional D-Day veterans have spoken of how the national commemoration of the Normandy landings left them in tears as they remembered those who lost their lives.

A total of 21 veterans had a chance to meet the King, Queen, Prince of Wales and Prime Minister at the conclusion of the event held in Portsmouth, Hampshire, to mark the 80th anniversary of the key Second World War battle.

Roy Hayward, 98, who served as a reserve tank crewman and landed on Gold Beach, received a standing ovation when he appeared on stage during the show.

Dame Helen Mirren next to D-Day veteran Roy Hayward at the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire
After meeting members of the royal family, he told the PA news agency: “I thoroughly enjoyed every one of them, I thought they were super actually, I was most impressed by the way they chatted to me and were so friendly.

“They asked me how I got on and how I had my legs blown off.

“I lost both of my legs but that’s nothing in comparison with what happened to other people and that’s always the attitude I’ve had.”

He added: “It’s gone very well, beautifully organised as it normally is when the military are involved and the Navy and all the services, everything goes like clockwork.

“It made me feel reminiscent and it has made me think of all the people who didn’t come back.”

Keith Whiting, 98, who served with the Royal Marines, said that he was able to share a joke with the King and told him that he had served on the same ship as his father, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

He said: “It was marvellous, we shared two or three jokes, I served on board the HMS Ramillies when Prince Philip was on there, so we talked about one or two things.

“It was such a marvellous turnout.”

The King and Queen on stage during the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire
Vera Brett (nee Relf), 99, who served with the WRNS, said: “It was delightful, they were so charming and so kind, talking to each one to such an extent.

“We discussed that it is very essential to make it known to the next generation.”

Speaking of the King, she said: “He was charming, they all were, so relaxed to how they used to be in the old days.”

And speaking of the event, Ms Brett said: “It brought me to tears.”

She added: “It’s a day I never believed would happen, I was just an ordinary Jenny Wren. It made me cry, I could sing along to Vera Lynn’s songs happily.”

Betty Withers, who served with the WRNS in command operations on Hayling Island, Hampshire, said: “It was absolutely wonderful but I have met the King when he was the Prince of Wales because I am a war widow.

“My husband wasn’t killed in battle but he died some years after as a result of his service and the King is patron for the War Widows.

“He asked me where I served, what it meant to me to be in the WRNS.”

She added: “I felt very proud, things happened and you just took every day because you don’t know if you are going to survive the next day, particularly as they used to light bombs on Hayling Island to draw the bombers away from Portsmouth so it got a real bashing, it was a bit scary at times.”

D-Day 80th anniversary
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets 100-year-old Wren veteran Marjorie Hutchens during a lunch for veterans and VIPs following the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also met and spoke to D-Day veterans after the commemorative event in Portsmouth.

He told those in attendance: “It is a very special day – you have a lot to be proud of.”

Doris Lacy, 98, who served in the Women’s Land Army during the Second World War, said it was “absolutely shocking” to speak to Mr Sunak. She added: “I found it such a pleasant surprise.”

Of the commemorative event held on Tuesday, Ms Lacy said: “I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I’ve enjoyed the fact that I’ve had to bring it all back again in my memory to think about.”