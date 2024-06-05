‘Emotional’ moment as William reads out letter written by soldier on D-Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Emotional’ moment as William reads out letter written by soldier on D-Day

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales speaking during the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Southsea Common in Portsmouth (Leon Neal/PA)
The Prince of Wales has had the chance to meet the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of the soldier who wrote a letter to his wife on D-Day, which he read out during the 80th anniversary national commemoration in Portsmouth.

William read the letter written in a diary on the day of the landings by Captain Alastair Bannerman, a soldier who was part of the D-Day forces, during the event held to mark the key anniversary of the pivotal Second World War battle.

Amy Callebaut, 40, from Bideford, Devon, who is Cpt Bannerman’s granddaughter attended the event with her daughter Naina, five.

She told the PA news agency: “It was really quite emotional. We had the reading in advance and re-reading his diary entries but the moment of the day and the ceremony and everything else and that it was Prince William reading my grandfather’s words made me feel really emotional.”

On meeting the prince, she said: “I had hoped that I might have an opportunity to pass on a message of thanks at least so it felt really special.

“He told me that he felt really honoured to read the diary and the entry.”

Describing her grandfather, she added: “He was an eccentric. When he was captured during the D-Day landings he escaped twice and was captured three times in two days and was kept as a prisoner of war until the end of the war when he came home.

“During the time he was prisoner of war he ended up being in charge of cooking and entertainment in the prisoner of war camp.

“He was a family man devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren, he was an actor, performer, a really good fun, really caring, loving man.”

William could be heard asking Ms Callebaut if he “did the letter justice” and had come across as “sincere” before telling her: “I found it very moving when I read it the first time.”

He also asked Naina if she had enjoyed the Red Arrows flyover and Ms Callebaut said that her daughter had wanted to know where his daughter Charlotte was.

He told her: “Charlotte’s at school, Charlotte’s got exams, she’s got tests.”