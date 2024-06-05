Charged charcoal sponge can soak up CO2 directly from the air – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Charged charcoal sponge can soak up CO2 directly from the air – study

By Press Association
Sample of activated charcoal used for CO2 capture (University of Cambridge/PA)
Sample of activated charcoal used for CO2 capture (University of Cambridge/PA)

A low-cost, energy-efficient method is capable of making materials that can capture carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the air, new research suggests.

University of Cambridge researchers used a method similar to charging a battery to charge activated charcoal, which is often used in household water filters to filter contaminants.

By charging the charcoal sponge in this way, the researchers found the material could successfully capture CO2 directly from the air.

The charged charcoal sponge requires much lower temperatures to remove the captured CO2 so it can be stored, making it potentially more energy efficient than current carbon capture approaches, the researchers suggest.

Dr Alexander Forse from the Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry, who led the study, said: “Capturing carbon emissions from the atmosphere is a last resort, but given the scale of the climate emergency, it’s something we need to investigate.

“The first and most urgent thing we’ve got to do is reduce carbon emissions worldwide, but greenhouse gas removal is also thought to be necessary to achieve net zero emissions and limit the worst effects of climate change.

“Realistically, we’ve got to do everything we can.”

He added: “This approach was a kind of crazy idea we came up with during the Covid-19 lockdowns, so it’s always exciting when these ideas actually work.

“This approach opens a door to making all kinds of materials for different applications, in a way that’s simple and energy-efficient.”

Current approaches for direct air capture – which uses sponge-like materials to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – are expensive, and need high temperatures and the use of natural gas.

To collect the CO2 from the charcoal so it can be purified and stored, the material is heated.

In most materials currently used for CO2 capture from air, the materials need to be heated to temperatures as high as 900C.

But the charged charcoal sponges only require heating to 90-100C, temperatures that can be achieved using renewable electricity.

The materials are essentially heated from the inside out, making the process faster and less energy-intensive.

However, the materials do have limitations and researchers are working on how to increase the quantity of carbon dioxide that can be captured.

The researchers say their approach could be useful in fields beyond carbon capture since the pores in the charcoal and the ions inserted into them can be fine-tuned to capture a range of molecules.

The research, which is published in the journal Nature, was supported in part by the Leverhulme Trust, the Royal Society, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), and the Cambridge Centre for Climate Repair.