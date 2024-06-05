Princess Royal hails ‘bravery’ of Canadian regiment who played key role on D-Day

The Princess Royal has hailed the “loyalty, bravery and duty” of a Canadian regiment who fought to liberate Europe with Allied forces 80 years ago.

Anne’s words of tribute came as she unveiled a statue in Normandy of a rifleman from the Royal Regina Rifles, shown weapon in hand storming the beaches on D-Day.

The ceremony was staged in Place des Canadiens in the picturesque town of Bretteville l’Orgueilleuse, where in the days following the famous June 6 landings the Canadian regiment resisted enemy counterattacks head-on, without giving up any ground.

The Princess Royal unveiled a statue (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the tiny square, the princess told the gathered guests: “How fitting it is on this 80th anniversary of the landing and the commencement of the Battle for Normandy, that this statue has been unveiled in honour of the Regina Rifles who sacrificed so much for the cause of liberty and freedom.”

Anne took part in the ceremony in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regina Rifles, and was joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Nicknamed “The Johns”, the Canadian unit was one of the first infantry regiments to storm Juno beach 80 years ago with other Canadian forces.

The princess added: “The statue unveiled today will forever tell the story of loyalty, of bravery, and of duty.

“I also hope it will remind future generations to never forget the sacrifice and determination of the Regina Rifles. Up the Johns.”