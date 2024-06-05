‘Very emotional’ to perform in front of D-Day veterans on anniversary – poet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Very emotional’ to perform in front of D-Day veterans on anniversary – poet

By Press Association
Poet Tomos Roberts recited his specially written piece The People Who Gave Us Today on stage at the memorial event in Portsmouth (Leon Neal/PA)
A poet has said it was “very emotional” to perform his piece in front of D-Day veterans at a commemorative event marking the 80th anniversary of the invasion.

Tomos Roberts, a 30-year-old spoken word poet, recited his specially written piece The People Who Gave Us Today on stage at the memorial event in Portsmouth, in front of hundreds of gathered spectators.

Among the audience on Wednesday were the King, Queen, Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Hundreds of people, including veterans and members of the royal family, attended the commemorative event in Portsmouth on Wednesday (Tim Merry/Daily Express/PA)

But Mr Roberts – who has amassed more than 130,000 followers on Instagram and 50,000 YouTube subscribers – said it was the dozens of D-Day veterans who were present that he was most eager to please.

He told the PA news agency: “The main people that I was feeling very emotional about performing in front of are actually the veterans that were in attendance today.

“I feel, you know, this could be the last anniversary of D-Day where we have people who were there in attendance and that really hit home when I was writing the poem.”

Mr Roberts added that the “core aim” of his poem, which pays tribute to the sacrifices made during the Normandy landings, was to be “respectful and to be mindful that there are people in attendance that actually did it”.

The performer and filmmaker had previously given an emotional rendition of his specially commissioned piece Alive With Poppies at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Festival of Remembrance in November 2021.

He said both heartfelt poems were “quite different” from his usual work, which is “more about things that are going on in the world”, and it was difficult to capture the emotions of the event in only a few minutes.

The poet had previously given a rendition of his poem Alive With Poppies at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021 (Ben Queensborough/PA)

Mr Roberts added: “I was allowed two minutes and there’s an old saying that it’s harder to write a short letter than a long one.

“And sometimes, trying to say something thoughtful and meaningful in a short space of time is quite difficult because it’s hard to not just do a very glossing summary of these big things.”

The event in Portsmouth on Wednesday was part of a series of major commemorative events being held in the UK and France on June 5 and 6.