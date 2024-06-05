Actresses urge creative industries to fund bullying and harassment watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actresses urge creative industries to fund bullying and harassment watchdog

By Press Association
Carey Mulligan is among a list of stars who have signed an open letter calling for the creation of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (Ian West/PA)
Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley are among the famous faces who have signed a letter urging the creative industries to support an independent body planning to tackle bullying and harassment in the sector.

The open letter calls for firms to make their “final financial commitment” to the creation of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), which hopes to “uphold and improve standards of behaviour” in the industry.

Oscar-winning director Emerald Fennell, Cabaret star Cara Delevigne, Eternals actress Gemma Chan and Skyfall’s Naomie Harris were also among the 25 stars who added their names to the letter.

“We are calling on you to make your final commitment to the creation of CIISA, the new independent standards authority designed to keep our creative industries safe and to secure your support to this essential part of the ecosystem that is currently missing”, the letter said.

“The full financial ask is now out, and so we ask you finally to turn this idea into reality.”

It added that many within the music, film and TV industry would have “loved” an “objective outside body” they could go to for advice or mediation when someone needs to be held accountable for the “bad behaviour or bad practices” that can occur behind the scenes.

“CIISA recognises that not everything can be solved with just one intervention but as bullying and harassment claims in the industry continue abound, we believe it is a very necessary part of a range of interventions driving for much-needed change”, the letter added.

UK premiere of Charlotte – Jewish Film Festival, London
Keira Knightley (Suzan Moore/PA)

The stars also said they hope the watchdog will become “the blueprint across the globe for keeping our creative industries safe”.

Major British broadcasters – ITV, Sky, BBC, Channel 4, and Channel 5 – have already made initial payments to support CIISA.

The idea for the watchdog was developed by Time’s Up UK in 2021 in the wake of serious allegations coming to light within the creative industries in recent years.

The body plans to tackle issues within the creative industries by providing services including immediate advice, mediation, investigations, early dispute resolution and support navigating the criminal justice system for those affected.

It also hopes to use the learning from investigations, trends and data, alongside the sector sharing expertise with one another, to prevent future issues.