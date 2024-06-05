Boosting key eye cells protein ‘could protect older adults against sight loss’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Boosting key eye cells protein ‘could protect older adults against sight loss’

By Press Association
RPE is a layer of cells crucial for maintaining a healthy retina (Liu et al/Science Translational Medicine/PA)
RPE is a layer of cells crucial for maintaining a healthy retina (Liu et al/Science Translational Medicine/PA)

Boosting a key protein in eye cells could help protect adults aged 50 and older against the biggest cause of sight loss, scientists have found.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) – a common condition impacting the middle part of a person’s vision – affects around 700,000 people in the UK and currently has no effective treatments.

A research team led by the University of Bristol discovered that increasing the levels of a protein called IRAK-M helped protect the retina – the thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye that is essential for maintaining vision.

The researchers said this breakthrough could potentially pave the way for gene therapies that could boost IRAK-M levels to protect against AMD.

Andrew Dick, professor of ophthalmology from Bristol Medical School at the University of Bristol and director of the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, said: “Our findings suggest that boosting a protein called IRAK-M could be a potential treatment strategy for AMD and could offer an exciting new therapeutic target for this common condition for which effective therapies remain elusive.”

AMD mainly affects people over the age of 50.

It does not cause total blindness but can make everyday activities such as reading, driving and recognising faces difficult.

The exact cause of AMD is unknown, but has been linked to smoking, high blood pressure, being overweight and having a family history of the disease.

The IRAK-M protein is a key part of the immune system that helps protect the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) – a layer of cells crucial for maintaining a healthy retina.

Damaged RPE cells can cause serious eye conditions and vision loss.

The researchers found IRAK-M decreases with age – especially in RPE cells – and this decline is more pronounced in those with AMD.

Findings showed that increasing IRAK-M levels helped reduce retinal degeneration.

The researchers have created a spin-out company called Cirrus Therapeutics to explore new therapies for AMD.

Dr Ying Kai Chan, Cirrus Therapeutics co-founder and chief executive, said: “This discovery will build and improve upon current treatments for AMD, which are targeting single pathophysiology pathways.

“Our novel approach not only addresses the multiple pathways involved in treating AMD but also offers the most compelling and evidence-based strategy available today.”

The findings are published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.