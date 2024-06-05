Owner of cafe next to Pegasus Bridge raises toast to D-Day veterans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of cafe next to Pegasus Bridge raises toast to D-Day veterans

By Press Association
Arlette Gondree spoke before giving a champagne toast (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The owner of a cafe next to Pegasus Bridge has said elderly D-Day veterans were with her “in spirit” as she raised an annual toast.

Arlette Gondree, who runs Cafe Gondree, one the first houses to be liberated on D-Day, thanked veterans and spoke of her “difficult times” during the Second World War.

Ms Gondree was four years old when British troops entered the cafe, then run by her parents.

People crowded around as she held a champagne toast shortly before 11pm on Wednesday, a tradition which has occurred since 1944.

D-Day 80th anniversary
Arlette Gondree marked the exact moment 80 years ago that British troops entered her family’s cafe (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She said: “The veterans I had [at the cafe] this afternoon are too old and they cannot be here tonight, only in spirit.

“So I thank the young soldiers of today for helping me carry out the tradition of the toast.”

Serving troops from the Parachute Regiment, the Rifles, the Army Air Corps and the Salamanca Band and Bugles of the Rifles walked across Pegasus Bridge.

D-Day 80th anniversary
Serving paratroopers from the Parachute Regiment, the Rifles, the Army Air Corps and the Salamanca Band and Bugles of the Rifles, march at the double across Pegasus Bridge (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It is close to where the allies landed before capturing two key bridges during the early hours of D-Day.

A vigil was then held at the Major John Howard Memorial marking the exact moment the gliders landed.

Major Howard transmitted the Ham and Jam code to signal their success, marking the first British objective to be achieved on D-Day.