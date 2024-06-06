In Pictures: Royals and world leaders mark D-Day 80th anniversary By Press Association June 6 2024, 8:17 am June 6 2024, 8:17 am Share In Pictures: Royals and world leaders mark D-Day 80th anniversary Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6493587/in-pictures-sun-rises-across-normandy-beaches-on-d-day-80th-anniversary/ Copy Link Queen Camilla, King Charles, President of France Emmanual Macron and Brigitte Macron stand beneath the D-Day Sculpture, following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Gareth Fuller/PA) Commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings began on Thursday with a military piper playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in France in 1944. At dawn eight decades after Allied troops came ashore under gunfire on five code-named beaches in Normandy — Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword — the day of remembrance started. Later, the King paid tribute to veterans at a national commemorative event in Normandy. King Charles salutes after laying a wreath during the commemorative event (Jane Barlow/PA) Veterans holding roses which they received from school children during the national commemorative event (Jane Barlow/PA) Charles speaking during the UK national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer (Jane Barlow/PA) The red Arrows flypast at the end of the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Gareth Fuller/PA) King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy (Jane Barlow/PA) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, held at the British Normandy Memorial (Jane Barlow/PA) Sir Tom Jones performs during the UK national commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer (Jane Barlow/PA) People gather on Gold Beach in Arromanches in Normandy, France (Aaron Chown/PA) Hundreds took to the beaches of Normandy to mark the anniversary on Thursday morning (Aaron Chown/PA) Preparations in France began early on Thursday with re-enactors riding vintage cycles to the shore (Aaron Chown/PA) At Gold Beach in Arromanches, Major Trevor Macey-Lillie paid tribute to fallen veterans by playing Highland Laddie as he came ashore. A military piper comes to shore on a DUKW amphibious vehicle ahead of playing a dawn lament on Gold Beach (Aaron Chown/PA) Among those driving vintage vehicles on the beach was Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Aaron Chown/PA) A giant poppy is displayed on Gold Beach to commemorate the anniversary (Aaron Chown/PA) Christophe Receveur, from France, unfurls an American flag he bought in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to mark D-Day (John Leicester/AP) A pipe band plays during a ceremony at Utah Beach marking the US war effort (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP) Planes fly over the beaches at Arromanches in Normandy (Aaron Chown/PA) A house decked with national flags from the UK, US, Canada and France, near Gold Beach (Aaron Chown/PA) The beach landing by the Royal Marines of 47 Commando and civilians at Asnelles before their annual ‘yomp’ to Port-en-Bessin (Aaron Chown/PA)