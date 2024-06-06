Scientists develop test ‘that can predict dementia nine years before diagnosis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists develop test ‘that can predict dementia nine years before diagnosis’

By Press Association
Scientists have developed a predict dementia nine years before diagnosis (Natalia Lukiianova/Alamy Stock Photo)
Scientists say they have developed a new method that can predict dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, with 80% accuracy.

The test involves analysing the network of connections in the brain when it is in “idle mode” to look for very early signs of the condition.

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London said their method is better than memory tests or measurements of brain shrinkage, two commonly used tools to diagnose dementia.

They said this technique has the “potential to fill an enormous clinical gap” by identifying people who are at risk of dementia and treating them before symptoms start to show.

The team, led by Professor Charles Marshall, looked at brain scans from more than 1,100 people from UK Biobank, a database containing genetic and health information from half a million people in the UK.

They examined the patterns of connections in a brain network called the default mode network (DMN), which kicks in when the brain is in idle mode – where the mind wanders and is not focused on a particular task.

The researchers developed a model that was able to predict which people in this group would go on to be diagnosed with dementia.

Among the 103 people who had dementia, 81 had brain scans between five months and 8.5 years before being officially diagnosed.

Their brain scans showed less connectivity in the default mode network compared with those who did not go on to develop dementia, the findings showed.

Prof Marshall, who led the research team within the Centre for Preventive Neurology at Queen Mary’s Wolfson Institute of Population Health, said: “Predicting who is going to get dementia in the future will be vital for developing treatments that can prevent the irreversible loss of brain cells that causes the symptoms of dementia.

“Although we are getting better at detecting the proteins in the brain that can cause Alzheimer’s disease, many people live for decades with these proteins in their brain without developing symptoms of dementia.

“We hope that the measure of brain function that we have developed will allow us to be much more precise about whether someone is actually going to develop dementia, and how soon, so that we can identify whether they might benefit from future treatments.”

The findings are published in the journal Nature Mental Health.

Dr Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at Alzheimer’s Society, said while the research was able to identify structural changes in the brain before dementia symptoms appear, more studies are needed “involving diverse groups of people of different ages and ethnicities to fully understand the benefits and limitations of this MRI scan as a diagnostic tool”.

Tara Spires-Jones, FMedSci, president of the British Neuroscience Association and professor in the UK Dementia Research Institute at the University of Edinburgh, said that while this type of brain scan is useful, they are “not widely available nor are they perfect at predicting who will go on to develop dementia”.