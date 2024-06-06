Fan banned from football after headbutting Roy Keane plans to appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan banned from football after headbutting Roy Keane plans to appeal

By Press Association
Law pictured with a bruised nose (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)
Law pictured with a bruised nose (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

A lifelong Arsenal fan who suffered a bruised nose after headbutting pundit Roy Keane at the Emirates will not be allowed to watch football matches in stadiums for three years.

“Senseless” Scott Law, 43, clashed with the so-called “hard man of football” outside the ground’s TV studio.

The civil engineer told reporters he plans to appeal against his conviction.

During the trial, Law said his season ticket was his “prized possession” and admitted that his wife must organise her diary around Arsenal fixtures.

His defence lawyer Charles Sherrard KC said not being able to watch the Gunners for several years would be the “biggest punishment of all” for his football-mad client.

The fracas began when Mr Keane and fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards were walking to do the final match analysis after Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United, the trial at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court heard.

The ex-Ireland international was headbutted through doors by Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex.

Law’s defence team claimed Mr Keane was captured on camera using “gratuitous violence” against Law by “smashing his nose” with his elbow.

But a judge ruled Law had been “untruthful about what happened”, and issued him a three-year football banning order.

Screen grab taken from footage of Roy Keane and Scott Law
Screen grab taken from footage of Roy Keane (blue arrow) and Scott Law (green arrow) (Edward Fail Bradshaw & Waterson/PA) (Edward Fail Bradshaw & Waterson/PA)

Mr Keane “was calm and not agitated” when he left the studio, District Judge Angus Hamilton said.

The judge said Mr Keane’s reputation as the so-called “hard man of football” was “years ago, and was confined to the football pitch”.

“I’m sure Mr Law assaulted Mr Keane,” he added.

Mr Keane was left “in shock” by the assault, he told the court.

Giving evidence, the 52-year-old said: “I was just walking and, before I knew it, I was hit. I felt the contact and fell back through some doors.

“I was absolutely not expecting it. The only way I can describe it is that I was in shock. I didn’t expect it to happen, not when I was in my workplace.”

He said he suffered bruising on his chest and arms as a result of the incident.

Former Manchester City defender Mr Richards said he “grappled” with Law following the incident.

The 35-year-old was in “disbelief” at what he witnessed, and “felt sorry for Roy” who he described as a friend.

Law, who was sat beneath the Sky Sports studio during the match, claimed Mr Keane had been “very animated” and “angry” throughout the game.

He said he went inside the stadium to go to the toilet when he encountered Mr Keane who “collided into him”.

Prosecutor Simon Jones KC asked Law: “Are you seriously saying that Roy Keane ran into the top of your head?”

Law, who cried while being questioned, said: “I put my head down in a defensive manner to protect my face.”

As well as being barred from attending football matches, Law was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, and must pay legal costs of £650 plus a victim surcharge of £114.

Kevin Christie, Crown Prosecution Service London North football lead prosecutor, said: “This gratuitous and senseless act of violence was completely unacceptable.

“When anyone attends a football match, either to work or to support a team, they should be able to feel safe and secure in that environment.”

Reading a statement on behalf of Law outside court, his defence lawyer said: “I was found guilty by a judge who excluded me at times from my own trial.

“The prosecution deprived me of key footage for my defence.

“I most definitely plan to appeal this conviction. I will not be making any further statements.”