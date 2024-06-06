Inquest opened and adjourned on Memorial Flight Spitfire crash pilot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquest opened and adjourned on Memorial Flight Spitfire crash pilot

By Press Association
Squadron Leader Mark Long (MoD/PA)
Squadron Leader Mark Long (MoD/PA)

A Royal Air Force pilot who died in a Spitfire crash suffered head and neck injuries, an inquest opening has heard.

The five-minute hearing was told Squadron Leader Mark Long was pronounced dead at the scene by an air ambulance doctor after emergency crews were called to a field on Langrick Road, near RAF Coningsby, shortly before 1.20pm on May 25.

The hearing was told the 43-year-old Battle of Britain Memorial Flight pilot lived in Lincolnshire and was formally identified by a coroner’s officer using RAF identification that he was carrying.

Coroner’s officer Jacqui Foxlow told the inquest opening that a post-mortem was carried out in Leicester on May 29 by pathologist Dr Michael Biggs, who had offered a provisional cause of death as “traumatic head and neck injury” but stated that the precise medical cause of death was yet to be determined and was subject to further tests.

Senior Coroner Paul Smith, sitting at  Greater Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court, said an investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.

He said: “I am satisfied that the death of Squadron Leader Long is one which will require an inquest.

“Plainly it is early stages in relation to my inquiry.

“It is likely to be a complex inquiry. That being so I propose to adjourn these proceedings to a provisional date of November 24th this year.”

In a tribute issued last week, the pilot’s family said he had “lived his life with an unwavering passion” and “will be cherished and deeply missed”.

Mr Long’s family said in a statement issued by the MoD: “Mark lived his life with an unwavering passion with laughter, love, and dedication to his family.

“His talent for flying was there for all to see, and his ability to connect to everyone he met was infectious. Mark will be cherished and deeply missed by us all.”