Boeing space capsule springs more helium leaks on test flight with astronauts

Boeing’s space capsule has developed more leaks during its first test flight with astronauts as it closed in on the International Space Station.

The Starliner capsule already had one small helium leak when it rocketed into orbit on Wednesday.

Boeing and Nasa managers were confident they could manage the propulsion system despite the problem and that more leaks were unlikely, but just hours into the flight, two more leaks cropped up. There was no immediate word on the size of the new leaks.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule soars above Cape Canaveral (Chris O’Meara/AP)

The leaks pose no safety issues for Nasa test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams or the mission, Boeing spokesman Jim May said.

Mission managers pressed ahead for a docking with the space station while continuing to monitor the issue. Mission Control said the leaks were not expected to affect the rendezvous.

Helium is used to pressurise the fuel lines of Starliner’s thrusters, which are essential for manoeuvring.

Before lift-off, engineers devised a plan to work around any additional leaks in the system. A faulty rubber seal no bigger than a shirt button is believed to be responsible for the original leak.

Starliner to the stars! ✨ At 10:52am ET, @BoeingSpace #Starliner lifted off on a @ULALaunch Atlas V for the first time with @NASA_Astronauts aboard. This Crew Flight Test aims to certify the spacecraft for routine space travel to and from the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/WDQKOrE5B6 — NASA (@NASA) June 5, 2024

After the space shuttles were retired, Nasa hired Boeing and SpaceX to ferry astronauts to and from the space station.

SpaceX’s taxi service began in 2020, and Boeing was supposed to start around the same time, but was held up for years by safety concerns and other troubles.

Boeing’s capsule finally took off from Florida on Wednesday with the Nasa test pilots on board.

The firm plans to keep Starliner at the space station for at least eight days before guiding it to a landing in the western US.