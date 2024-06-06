Boeing space capsule springs more helium leaks on test flight with astronauts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boeing space capsule springs more helium leaks on test flight with astronauts

By Press Association
Boeing’s Starliner capsule on an Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Boeing’s Starliner capsule on an Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Boeing’s space capsule has developed more leaks during its first test flight with astronauts as it closed in on the International Space Station.

The Starliner capsule already had one small helium leak when it rocketed into orbit on Wednesday.

Boeing and Nasa managers were confident they could manage the propulsion system despite the problem and that more leaks were unlikely, but just hours into the flight, two more leaks cropped up. There was no immediate word on the size of the new leaks.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule soars above Cape Canaveral
Boeing’s Starliner capsule soars above Cape Canaveral (Chris O’Meara/AP)

The leaks pose no safety issues for Nasa test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams or the mission, Boeing spokesman Jim May said.

Mission managers pressed ahead for a docking with the space station while continuing to monitor the issue. Mission Control said the leaks were not expected to affect the rendezvous.

Helium is used to pressurise the fuel lines of Starliner’s thrusters, which are essential for manoeuvring.

Before lift-off, engineers devised a plan to work around any additional leaks in the system. A faulty rubber seal no bigger than a shirt button is believed to be responsible for the original leak.

After the space shuttles were retired, Nasa hired Boeing and SpaceX to ferry astronauts to and from the space station.

SpaceX’s taxi service began in 2020, and Boeing was supposed to start around the same time, but was held up for years by safety concerns and other troubles.

Boeing’s capsule finally took off from Florida on Wednesday with the Nasa test pilots on board.

The firm plans to keep Starliner at the space station for at least eight days before guiding it to a landing in the western US.