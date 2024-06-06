Bus lanes branded ‘huge money-spinner’ as surpluses from enforcement near £80m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Bus lanes branded ‘huge money-spinner’ as surpluses from enforcement near £80m

By Press Association
Bus lanes have been branded a “huge money-spinner’ for councils as new figures show annual council surpluses from their enforcement in England have hit nearly £80 million (Louisa Collins-Marsh/PA)
Bus lanes have been branded a “huge money-spinner” for councils as new figures show annual council surpluses from their enforcement near £80 million.

AA analysis of Department for Transport data shows English local authorities generated a combined £127.3 million in revenue from fining motorists for driving in bus lanes when not allowed during the 2022/23 financial year.

Taking £47.7 million of costs into account, this resulted in a total surplus of £79.6 million.

Much of the surplus was generated by Transport for London (£48.5 million).

Manchester City Council made £4.8 million, Bristol City Council hauled in £2.9 million, while Essex County Council took £2.5 million.

Bus lane rules vary, with some only operating at periods of peak congestion, or open to certain other vehicles such as taxis and motorbikes.

Many are enforced by cameras, leading to fines being issued for improper use.

Drivers who enter a bus lane when not permitted on a Transport for London (TfL) road face being handed a Penalty Charge Notice of £160, reduced to £80 if paid within a specific time frame.

AA spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Bus lanes are a huge money-spinner for many local authorities that enforce them.

“The cameras that monitor them haul in fines on an industrial scale.

“The problem is that, for many sites, the number of drivers caught doesn’t go down.

“That strongly suggests that signage and road markings often don’t do their job in directing drivers away from bus lanes, which need to be kept clear to maintain the efficiency of public transport.

“It’s hard to believe that so many motorists throw themselves into bus lanes like lemmings, for the joy of losing a day’s wages.

“There needs to be greater transparency of fine levels for bus lanes that are hauling in so much income.

“If so many drivers are being caught along a stretch of road then surely the enforcement isn’t working properly and the cause of the failure needs to be understood and rectified.”

The Local Government Association was approached for a comment.