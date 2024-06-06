Police investigate two deaths in Newry

Police in Northern Ireland have said they are investigating two deaths in the same area of Newry on separate days.

The deaths were those of a man and woman, who were both in their 20s, in the Sandys Street area of the city.

Police received a report of the man’s death on Sunday.

The report of the woman’s death was received on Wednesday.

PSNI Superintendent Norman Haslett said the deaths would cause concern in the area (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett, said: “I am aware that the deaths of these two young people will cause concern in the local community.

“A post-mortem has now been completed into the man’s death and we await the results of a toxicology report to help determine the cause of death.

“A post mortem is still to be held to establish the cause of death of the woman and we would urge people not to speculate at this time.

“I want to take this opportunity to reassure you that we, as a police service, will fully investigate the circumstances surrounding this loss of life, and send our sympathies to the families and friends of those involved.”