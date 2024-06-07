Police arrest two men after man stabbed to death in south east London

Police have arrested two men after a man was stabbed to death in south east London.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Carteret Way, Deptford at about 10.35pm on Thursday night following reports of a stabbing.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, police said a man believed to be aged in his 20s died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police said two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD8733/6June.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.