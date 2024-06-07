Three teenagers charged with attempted murder after boy found injured at house

Three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a 15-year-old was found seriously injured at a house, police have said.

Officers were called to a property in Ravenna Road, Hylton Red House, Sunderland, shortly before 5am on Wednesday.

Inside the address, emergency services found a boy who had suffered multiple wounds to his back which were thought to have been caused by a blade.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remained in a stable condition, Northumbria Police said.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Following a police investigation which led to six arrests being made, two boys aged 17 and 16 and a 15-year-old girl have been charged with attempted murder.

The youths, who cannot be identified by the media due to their age, were due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Atkinson said: “This is clearly a very serious incident that may cause understandable concern within our communities.

“Thankfully, the injured boy is expected to survive despite his injuries and we will continue to offer his family any support they need at this difficult time.”