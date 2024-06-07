Footballer Marcus Rashford admits Rolls-Royce speeding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footballer Marcus Rashford admits Rolls-Royce speeding

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford warms up before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday May 15, 2024.
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has admitted speeding on the motorway in his Rolls-Royce, court officials have confirmed.

The 26-year-old, who owns a fleet of luxury cars, was caught exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the M60 in Manchester last December 12.

An official of HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) confirmed the details to the PA news agency.

The speed Rashford was travelling at was not available on the court record.

Trucks and cars on the M60 motorway
A general view of a section of the M60 ring-road motorway around Manchester. (Dave Thompson PA)

Court records show he has admitted the offence, which will be dealt with on September 27, under the Single Justice Procedure, where a single magistrate deals with the paperwork and issues the penalty without a court hearing and the defendant, public or press being present. He could face a hefty fine or a driving ban.

Rashford failed to be included in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad after enduring a difficult season, scoring just eight times for United in all competitions.

Awarded an MBE in 2021 for his charity work, Rashford recently said he is planning to take some time to reset mentally after acknowledging he has endured a “challenging season”.

Brentford v Manchester United – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United. (Zac Goodwin PA)

He thanked fans for their support, telling his seven million followers on X, formerly Twitter, he would be coming off social media to “rest and reset”.

The speeding incident came three months after he was left unhurt after a car crash in September last year.

Manchester United players had returned to their Carrington training base on the team bus following their Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

After collecting their own cars and setting off for home Rashford, in one of his £700,000 Rolls-Royce cars, was involved in a collision with another car.

Emergency services attended the scene, but Rashford did not require medical attention and no arrests were made.

Rashford owns several Rolls-Royce cars, including a £390,000 Black Badge Cullinan and a Cullinan Blue Shadow.

He also reportedly owns a £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante.

Mr Rashford’s representatives have been contacted for comment.