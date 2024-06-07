Childminder admits manslaughter over death of baby boy in her care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Childminder admits manslaughter over death of baby boy in her care

By Press Association
Harlow Collinge died in the care of childminder Karen Foster (Lancashire Police/PA)
A childminder has admitted the manslaughter of a baby boy in her care.

Karen Foster, 62, was due to go on trial at Preston Crown Court for the murder of nine-month-old Harlow Collinge in March 2022.

On Friday ahead of a jury being sworn in, Foster entered a plea of guilty to the manslaughter of Harlow which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service following discussions with the youngster’s family.

Her basis of plea for manslaughter was that “forceful shaking” of Harlow caused his death after he had toppled over out of his high chair, began crying and she shook him in frustration, the court heard.

Karen Foster was a registered childminder with nine years’ experience (Lancashire Police/PA)

Harlow had been dropped off at the defendant’s address in Hapton, Burnley, Lancashire, on March 1 2022.

Later that day she called 999 and told the operator that Harlow was not breathing, the court was told, and went on to inform a paramedic he had suddenly collapsed.

Harlow was rushed to hospital but died four days later.

Foster will be sentenced next week (Dave Thompson/PA)

In legal argument this week the court heard a CT scan of the infant’s head showed significant injuries to the brain, with bleeding on both sides and swelling.

Harlow had been described as a “healthy and happy boy” prior to the traumatic injuries he suffered.

Addressing Foster who appeared in the dock with crutches, Mr Justice Cotter told her: “I am sure you have been advised that the likely sentence is one of a substantial period in custody and you should be well aware of that.”

Foster, a registered childminder with nine years’ experience, was further remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next Thursday.

She also faced a further allegation of assaulting a two-year-old girl in her care in 2019.

Prosecutor Anne Whyte KC told the judge the Crown will ask for that count to lie on file.