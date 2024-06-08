What the papers say – June 8

The Prime Minister’s decision to leave the 80th anniversary D-Day commemorations early for a TV interview dominates the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express leads with Rishi Sunak’s apology for his “mistake” for cutting short his stay at the commemorations.

Saturday's front page: He's issued an apology for his actionshttps://t.co/PUfFXrDOwj pic.twitter.com/3Qq0GQx6KI — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 7, 2024

Daily Mirror opts for the headline “It’s over” after Mr Sunak flew back to Britain early for the interview, while the i weekend reports the D-Day “gaffe” has destroyed his election hopes.

Saturday's front page: Tory minister tells Rishi Sunak 'it's over' as D-Day snub ends election hopes#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/0QiSEXQk2r pic.twitter.com/qtxAsrL859 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 7, 2024

I WEEKEND: Tories in despair as Sunak D-Day gaffe ‘destroys’ election hopes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fVMpQwAAft — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 7, 2024

The Times relays words from senior Conservative Penny Mordaunt who said what Mr Sunak did was “completely wrong”, while The Guardian says “furious Tories” turned on the Prime Minister over the “D-Day snub”.

THE TIMES: Mordaunt hits out at ‘completely wrong’ PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/G8JC13TJck — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 7, 2024

THE GUARDIAN: Furious Tories turn on Sunak over D-Day snub #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ddyz45WJ5p — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 7, 2024

Mr Sunak has been accused of handing a “gift” to Reform UK by senior Tories, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Saturday 8 June https://t.co/YAnDKhqLBP pic.twitter.com/tifALaXvgJ — Financial Times (@FT) June 7, 2024

And the Daily Star summons the spirit of Dad’s Army as it says a soldier accused Mr Sunak of letting the country down.

Saturday's front page: Old soldier says Rishi has let the country down! #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/np6vUiLG3T pic.twitter.com/X4YYQ9gtdZ — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 7, 2024

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Sunak is set to vow to abolish stamp duty for first-time home buyers on properties worth up to £425,000.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak to axe stamp duty for first-time buyers'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/xbbMqaOqDi — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 7, 2024

The Independent features a poll that said Tory voters want Reform UK’s Nigel Farage to succeed Mr Sunak as the Conservative leader.

INDEPENDENT: Tory voters want Farage to succeed Sunak as leader #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4REL8STMN0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 7, 2024

And the Daily Mail leads with the search on the Greek island of Symi for missing TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley.